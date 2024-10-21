Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNH traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $574.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $608.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

