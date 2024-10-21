Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 2.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 17.7% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. 262,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.