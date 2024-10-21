Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 410 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 0.8% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,543,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,480. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

