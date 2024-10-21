Gearbox Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.56 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $502,595.84 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,587,446,725.051638 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00498994 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $475,653.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

