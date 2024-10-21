Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.10% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 367,610 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.61. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

