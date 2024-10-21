Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.70. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 536,994 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 16,776,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,157 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,819,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,655,000 after acquiring an additional 238,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,456 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

