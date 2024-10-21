Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 2592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF ( NASDAQ:LVHD Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

