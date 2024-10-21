Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

