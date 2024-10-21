Fiserv (FI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY24 guidance at $8.65 to $8.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.650-8.800 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $197.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $198.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

