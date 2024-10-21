Financial Symmetry Inc Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,963,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,247. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

