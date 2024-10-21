Financial Contrast: Getaround (GETR) and Its Rivals

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 451 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Getaround to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -28.10% -109.01% -8.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 530 2014 3922 69 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Getaround and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Getaround’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getaround and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.04 Getaround Competitors $279.60 million $20.69 million 467.13

Getaround’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getaround peers beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

