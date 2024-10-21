Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$94.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
