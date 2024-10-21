Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $69,478,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,970.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,325. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,103.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,857.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,554.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.