Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.09. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 18,248 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $603.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 620.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exscientia by 22.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

