Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after buying an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after buying an additional 487,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $22.56. 18,355,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,630,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

