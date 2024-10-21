Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 138.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $10,951,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $36.69. 515,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

