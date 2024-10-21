Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 615,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,283,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

