Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 834,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,457,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enovix by 2,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,371 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in Enovix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 458,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136,758 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

