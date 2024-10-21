Enjin Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $284.46 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $284.46 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,842,953,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,763,579,458 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

