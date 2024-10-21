Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 2,308,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,078,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $159,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.