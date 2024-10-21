Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The stock traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 175943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 9.1 %
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Goldman Sachs: Raises the Bar for Banks After Crushing Q3 2024
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Low-Risk Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.