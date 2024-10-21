Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The stock traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 175943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

