Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Trading Down 1.3 %

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

