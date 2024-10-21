Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Elevance Health by 119.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.27.

ELV traded down $6.04 on Monday, hitting $424.73. The company had a trading volume of 997,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

