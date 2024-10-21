Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 731,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,117. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

