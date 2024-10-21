Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 901894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $1,192,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.