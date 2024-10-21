Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,555 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 178,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 251.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCLT opened at $78.95 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

