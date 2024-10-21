Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ETX opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $19.44.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
