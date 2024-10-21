Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

