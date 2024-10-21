Eaton Cambridge Inc. Increases Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Eaton Cambridge Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eaton Cambridge Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVGE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

