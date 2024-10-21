Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 20504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.69.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.