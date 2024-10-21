Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 20504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

