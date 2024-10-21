Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $120.08. 598,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.79 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

