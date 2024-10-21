DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

DTE opened at $128.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.32. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

