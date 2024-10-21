Drift Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Drift has a total market cap of $109.76 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drift token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drift has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00256580 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,396,748 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,396,748.386587 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.46154584 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,957,962.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.