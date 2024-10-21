Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by LB Partners LLC

LB Partners LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 5.6% of LB Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LB Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $21,675,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 642,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,613. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $152.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

