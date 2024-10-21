Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Financial Symmetry Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Symmetry Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 456,210 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.