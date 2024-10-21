DigiByte Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $119.55 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,430.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.74 or 0.00539432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00104783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00028814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00229852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00072976 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,319,485,541 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

