DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $119.73 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $119.73 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,984.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.42 or 0.00536570 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009083 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00105938 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00028941 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00230493 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00027547 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00073055 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,318,893,855 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
