DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $119.73 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. DigiByte has a total market cap of $119.73 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,984.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.42 or 0.00536570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00105938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00230493 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00073055 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,318,893,855 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

