DigiByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.15 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $123.15 million and $2.66 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,773.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.00543116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00106919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00235075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00028006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00073804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,317,966,890 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.