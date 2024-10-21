Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.2% of Kennedy Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 461.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diageo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.46. 298,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,123. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

