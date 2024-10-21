dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.54 million and $12,061.24 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99576519 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,925.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

