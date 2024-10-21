Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,871,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,988,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $429.85. 1,737,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

