Denver Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 157,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,412. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.