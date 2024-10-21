Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,447 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.3 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSCO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.64. 311,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.