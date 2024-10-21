crvUSD (CRVUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.87 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.72 or 0.00256649 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,980,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,996,061 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,968,000.27019765. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99864748 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $4,323,830.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

