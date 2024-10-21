crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $61.96 million and $14.98 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,044,159 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,999,167.55680241. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99805248 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,844,750.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

