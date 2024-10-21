Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 110.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crown by 172.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.