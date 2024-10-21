Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,421 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 611.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 54,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $54,055,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. 390,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,687. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

