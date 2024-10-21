Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Raises Dividend to $2.15 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.1478 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.74.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $85.22 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
