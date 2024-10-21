Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $267.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day moving average is $249.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $268.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

