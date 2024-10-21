Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

